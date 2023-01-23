Melbourne woman Lucinda McGarrity has taken to TikTok to tell her harrowing, traumatic, distressing… running out of synonyms to describe her experience but let’s just say her reaction is totally warranted.

“They say you learn something new every day,” she said. “Today, I learnt that it is illegal to drive through an amber light unless it’s 100% necessary to do so.”

Lucinda says she was pulled over at 8:30am for driving through an amber light. The incident happened in front of Florian, a popular brunch spot in Melbourne, where she was breath tested and drug tested.

She copped a $500 fine and issued a warning to all: “Don’t drive through amber lights!”