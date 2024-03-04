A Kookaburra has found an unlikely home in the English countryside of Suffolk, captivating locals since its first sighting in 2015.

Presumed to be an escapee from captivity, the Australian native has adapted well to the cooler climate of the UK.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman Jack Cripps says, “The bird has been seen alive and well over the past 9 years. Kookaburra can live for over 20 years, and as it seems to have made itself at home in Suffolk – which is one of the UK’s warmest and driest counties – it could be around for many more years to come,”

Wildlife enthusiasts in the area have been thrilled by sightings of the laughing bird, sharing footage of its presence on social media platforms and sparking excitement among nature lovers.