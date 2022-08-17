We use it all day every day, it’s our go-to: Google.

Although you use it every day, I bet you haven’t seen the fun hidden Google search tricks!

Try these out:

Google In 1998

Wanna throwback 24 years and see what Google looked like? Type ‘Google in 1998’ and you’ll be taken straight back to the old format!

Do A Barrel Roll

Simply type “do a barrel roll” (without the quotation marks) and watch your screen FLIP!

Askew

This one won’t sit well with you, go ahead and type “askew” (without the quotation marks) and feel your inner OCD kick in.

Answers To Your Questions

Search “answer to life, the universe, and everything” (without the quotation marks) – Douglas Adams fans will get it without even Googling!

There’s answer to all of these too:

the loneliest number

number of horns on a unicorn

Blink HTML

This one will hurt your eyes, type “blink html” (without the quotation marks) and watch your screen flicker!

Ross Geller

F.R.I.E.N.D.S fanatics, you’ll love this one. Search for “ross friends” (without the quotation marks) and click on the couch… volume up… four times…pivot…

Cat Paw

For all you cat lovers, simply search “cat” and click on the little paw print. Voila – a cat will purr and stroke your screen.

These are just a few you can try!