Seinfeld co-creator and actor Jerry Seinfeld has hinted that a reunion episode for the iconic 90’s sitcom is already underway.

In a recent stand-up show he performed in Boston, a crowd member captured a video of him responding to a question about the show.

“Did you like the ending?”, someone in the audience asked him, referring to the final episode of the sitcom.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it, ’cause it is a secret” which was met with disappointment from the audience.

“Here’s what I’ll tell you. OK? But you can’t tell anybody,” he said.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see.” he teased.

Watch the footage of the moment below.

To jog your memory, watch below how the series ended back in 1998, after 180 episodes.

It seems that the only reasonable possibility from his comments would be the release of a reunion episode, or maybe that’s just what we wanna hear.

Either way, any new release related to the show would make us happy!

If you want to reminisce on the show, listen to Seincast: A Seinfeld Podcast on iHeart radio below.