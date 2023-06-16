Nine’s drama series on Shane Warne has been given an airdate.

Warnie will air over two nights later this month, coinciding with the Ashes Series.

Perth actor Alex Williams (Underground: The Julian Assange Story, The Heights) stars as the cricketing legend.

Warne was just 52 when he died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022, while holidaying in Thailand.

It’s understood that both Nine and production company Screentime had met with the Warne family who offered their support for the series.

Part one of Warnie will premiere at 7pm, Sunday June 25, followed by part two at 7.30pm Monday June 26.