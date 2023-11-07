After 34 years, Homer’s iconic strangling of Bart is now a thing of the past on The Simpsons.

In a recent episode titled ‘McMansion & Wife’, Homer declares that he no longer engages in such behaviour.

Homer will no longer choke Bart in #TheSimpsons as ‘times have changed’ pic.twitter.com/97ZAcr42CL — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 5, 2023

The moment occurs when Homer and Marge meet their new neighbour, Thayer. During their introduction, Thayer compliments Homer’s firm handshake. Homer playfully remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.” But he quickly clarifies, “I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

This change may have gone unnoticed by some, but it’s been a long time coming. The last time Homer strangled Bart was in Season 31, which aired between 2019 and 2020. However, discussions about this controversial running joke date back even further.

In the Season 22 episode ‘Love is a Many Strangled Thing’, Homer attends a fathering enrichment class where former NBA star Kareem Abdul Jabbar demonstrates the harm of strangling by turning the tables on Homer. This experience leaves Homer unable to continue the act.

There are still some fans who aren’t pleased with this development and blame the younger generation.

Others are curious as to why people are upset by the decision.

It is worth noting that in recent seasons, the instances of Homer strangling Bart have been rare. But many online are calling for The Simpsons to end. One Twitter user suggested “Just end the show please, it’s not what it should be anymore,” while another says “Just end this series already it hasn’t been funny in 25 years.”

Love it or hate it, there’s no stopping The Simpsons. With a whopping 755 episodes under its belt and currently in its 35th season, this beloved animated sitcom holds multiple television records.

Season 35 of The Simpsons is currently on Fox.