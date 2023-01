Fans of reality and crime will be chuffed to know Seven’s newest channel is pretty much made for them.

7Bravo is set to launch this Sunday, packed with titles such as Below Deck, Below Deck: Down Under, Million Dollar Listing NY, Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

US heavy-hitters including The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live are also part of the line-up.

True crime shows include Killer Couples, Snapped, Buried in the Backyard, Exhumed and The First Mindhunter.

7Bravo is free on Channel 75 in metro markets and Channel 65 in most regional markets and has scheduled programming rather than on demand.

Kicking things off bring and early at 6am on Sunday is a 14-and-a-half-hour marathon of Million Dollar Listing NY.

The gang at TV Tonight put together this handy guide to what’s on when next week:

Sunday January 15

6am Million Dollar Listing NY 2019 marathon

8:30pm Movie: Girls Trip (2017)

11:30pm The Real Housewives Of New Jersey 2016

Monday January 16

6am Million Dollar Listing NY rpt

9am The Kelly Clarkson Show 2023

10am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2023

11am Million Dollar Listing NY rpt

12pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 2016

1pm Songland: John Legend 2019

2pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012

3pm Judge Jerry 2022

3:30pm The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

4:30pm Top Chef 2010

5:30pm Dinner Date 2010

6:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

7:30pm Below Deck 2012

8pm 911 Crisis Center 2021

8:30pm Buried In The Backyard 2021

9:30pm Exhumed 2020

10:30pm Botched 2014

11:30pm Killer Couples 2018

Tuesday January 17

6am Dinner Date

7am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012

8am Top Chef rpt

9am The Kelly Clarkson Show

10am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11am Dinner Date rpt

12pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

1pm Songland: will.i.am

2pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

3pm Judge Jerry

3:30pm The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

4:30pm Top Chef rpt

5:30pm Dinner Date rpt

6:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

7:30pm Below Deck

8pm The Real Housewives Of Dubai 2022

9:30pm Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 2021

10:30pm Botched

11:30pm Killer Couples

Wednesday January 18

6am Dinner Date rpt

7am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012

8am Top Chef rpt

9am The Kelly Clarkson Show

10am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11am Dinner Date rpt

12pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

1pm Songland: Kelsea Ballerini

2pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

3pm Judge Jerry

3:30pm The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

4:30pm Top Chef rpt

5:30pm Dinner Date rpt

6:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

7:30pm Below Deck

8:30pm Below Deck: Down Under 2022

9:30pm 911 Crisis Center

10pm 911 Crisis Center

10:30pm Botched

11:30pm Killer Couples

Thursday January 19

6am Dinner Date rpt

7am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012

8am Top Chef rpt

9am The Kelly Clarkson Show

10am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11am Dinner Date rpt

12pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

1pm Songland: Jonas Brothers

2pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

3pm Judge Jerry

3:30pm The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

4:30pm Top Chef rpt

5:30pm Dinner Date rpt

6:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

7:30pm Below Deck

8:30pm The Real Housewives Of Orange County 2021

9:30pm Below Deck

10:30pm Botched

11:30pm Killer Couples

Friday January 20

6am Dinner Date rpt

7am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012

8am Top Chef rpt

9am The Kelly Clarkson Show

10am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11am Dinner Date rpt

12pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

1pm Songland: Meghan Trainor

2pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

3pm Judge Jerry

3:30pm The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

4:30pm Top Chef rpt

5:30pm Dinner Date rpt

6:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

7:30pm Below Deck

8:30pm Dahmer On Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks Pt 1 2017

9:30pm Dahmer On Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks Pt 2

10:30pm Botched

11:30pm Killer Couples

Saturday January 21

5:30am Judge Jerry rpt

6am Judge Jerry rpt

6:30am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

7:30am The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon rpt

8:30am Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry rpt

9:30am Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry rpt

10:30am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

11:30am Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

12:30pm Million Dollar Listing NY 2012 rpt

1:30pm Dinner Date rpt

2:30pm Dinner Date rpt

3:30pm Dinner Date rpt

4:30pm Get A Room With Carson & Thom 2018

5:30pm Songland rpt

6:30pm Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry rpt

7:30pm Relative Success With Tabatha 2018

8:30pm Real Girlfriends In Paris 2022

9:30pm Made In Chelsea 2022

10:30pm Saturday Night Live 2020

11:30pm The Real Housewives Of New York City 2018