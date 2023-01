Disney+ has rolled out the full-length trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which kicks off on March 1.

The clip, which shows the Mandalorian reunited with Grogu, premiered at halftime during the NFL Super Wild Card game earlier this week.

Check it out…

Fans should also make a calendar note to tune into Disney+ from August 25 when Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale is due to premiere.