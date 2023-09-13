The Tina Turner Musical will headline the entertainment at this year’s NRL and NRLW Telstra Premiership Grand Final, at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday 1 October.

Marking 30 years since Tina Turner’s iconic performance at the 1993 Grand Final and celebrating her unique association with the game, the cast of the smash hit musical is bringing Turner’s music back to Rugby League’s biggest stage.

Featuring iconic songs including “Simply The Best”, “Nutbush” and “Proud Mary”, the musical tells the story of Tina Turner’s life and has received 37 prestigious award nominations including Best Musical (Tony Awards) and Best New Musical (Olivier Awards).

It is currently playing at Theatre Royal Sydney.

The entertainment line-up on Grand Final day also includes two performances from Australian rock band, King Stingray. The five-piece from the Northern Territory, who perform in both English and Yolŋu Matha languages, will deliver the NRLW Grand Final pre-game show before returning to the stage in the build up to the NRL Grand Final.

