Bruce Springsteen has been told to stop touring and take a break by his doctor.

The Boss is being treated for peptic ulcer disease which is where ulcers form in the stomach or small intestines and cause nausea, stomach pain, and heartburn.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media.

“We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.”

The announcement comes soon after the performer who is well known for his high-energy, marathon concerts performed 3 nights in his home state of New Jersey. The shows which are affected are in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC as well as shows in Connecticut and Ohio.