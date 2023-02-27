Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana, baby Prince William and then-husband King Charles III are headed for auction.

The collection of family photos and their original negatives, taken in September 1982, will be auctioned by Willingham Auctions in Cambridge, UK on March 4.

The photos show 3-month-old William in the arms of his mother, two years before brother Prince Harry was born. You can also see Princess Diana and King Charles as young parents at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II died last year.

There is a total of 22 photographs being put up for auction next month.

Also pictured in the photo collection is friend John King, Baron King of Wartnaby, a British Airways official. King is seen in a few pics, posing next to Princess Diana and baby Prince William.

There are also beautiful solo shots of Princess Diana in front of Balmoral Castle wearing a white turtleneck sweater and a brown cardigan, holding a camera. Another photo shows King and King Charles posing next to Queen Elizabeth II.