Time Magazine releases an annual list of notable figures, which is divided into six categories: artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans, and innovators.

Anthony Albanese, along with other prominent figures such as US President Joe Biden, Republican Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell, Germany’s Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, was included in the list.

Other notable personalities featured in the list include Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, King Charles III, and singer Beyonce.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, wrote a note on Albanese, saying, “From growing up in public housing to taking office last spring as Australia’s new prime minister, he is a symbol of hope and inspiration.”

Trudeau praised Albanese’s efforts to amplify the voices of those who need to be heard, particularly Indigenous peoples. He also highlighted the Australian government’s commitment to supporting those in need, taking ambitious climate action, and unwaveringly supporting democracy in the face of unprecedented threat.

Trudeau further emphasised the courage that Albanese possesses to choose the path of hope and opportunity, especially in a world where fear and division are easily sown by politicians.