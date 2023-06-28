Pink was left stunned after a fan took it a step too far during one of her recent shows on her Summer Carnival Tour.

She was in the middle of singing her 2001 hit ‘Just Like a Pill’ in London when someone threw a clear bag that contained their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Pink leaned down to get a better look at the bag while still singing before she addressed the situation.

“This is your mum?” she asked the fan and held up the bag for the audience to see. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

P!nk is left shocked as fan throws mother’s ashes on-stage: “Step too far” pic.twitter.com/ildzAYuF8s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 27, 2023

Ever the professional, Pink placed the bag of ashes back on the ground and finished the song.

Pink kicked off her Summer Carnival Tour earlier this month in England and after the first performance, she went viral for a jaw-dropping aerial stunt which saw her launch from the stage and spin all the way to the back of the stadium while still singing her hit “So What.”

The singer first teased her new aerial stunts for this tour earlier in the year.

“The 360 flying that I do attaches itself to the back of the stadium, not the roof, so I can actually go farther and higher. And I don’t always love that,” she told Variety.

“Especially the higher part, because when we did Wembley Stadium, I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ I mean, we’re having stuff built now and hoping it works. And every tour I do, the technology is advanced. I figure by the time I need that hip replacement, that’s gonna be advanced, also — it’s gonna be easy.”