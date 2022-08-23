Nicole Kidman has left people in shock after appearing in an upcoming edition of Perfect magazine’s third edition, which hits stands on September 1.

The Being The Ricardos star is seen wearing a tight-fitted halter-neck crop and mini skirt in the spread, with the publication honouring her with its ‘Perfect Icon’ award.

The Oscar winner and mother-of-four was also flaunting an edgy copper wig as she flashed her biceps in a series of dynamic photos taken by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin.

omg nicole kidman and zhong lin killed this pic.twitter.com/SwLwHstWp5 — CG (@cglittter) August 23, 2022

nicole kidman wearing diesel fw22 for perfect magazine issue 3 pic.twitter.com/EO77GDow24 — sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) August 23, 2022