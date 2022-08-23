Nicole Kidman has left people in shock after appearing in an upcoming edition of Perfect magazine’s third edition, which hits stands on September 1.

The Being The Ricardos star is seen wearing a tight-fitted halter-neck crop and mini skirt in the spread, with the publication honouring her with its ‘Perfect Icon’ award.

Nicole Kidman has shown off her ripped figure on the cover of Perfect magazine. Picture: Zhong Lin/Perfect

The Oscar winner and mother-of-four was also flaunting an edgy copper wig as she flashed her biceps in a series of dynamic photos taken by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
Magazine Cover nicole kidman