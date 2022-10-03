The Nestle Block Chocolate range has dropped a new flavour that has people debating. Is orange chocolate disgusting or the best thing ever?

Personally… I’m not a fan but my love for Aero runs so deep I’m fully ready to try this absolute monster of a chocolate bar.

“Feel the bubbles melt as you bite into Aero Orange Milk Chocolate Block. Discover delicately light bubbles of orange flavour and choc covered in smooth milk chocolate.”

Available from: Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets

Shelf price: ∼$5.00*

*Prices may be subject to change.

