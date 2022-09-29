The story of a celebrity passing away well before their time is, sadly, not a unique tale. It does leave you wondering, what would they look like today if they had lived? What would Princess Diana, Heath Ledger, Tupac, and The Beetles all look like if they hadn’t met their fate so early?

Alper Yesiltas is a Photographer and Digital Artist based in Instanbul who is answering that question for us with the help of AI. According to Alper the project explores the question “how would people look if some great events had not happened to them”. He’s created 15 images so far and they’re absolutely fascinating, check out an example below.

Princess Diana

Heath Ledger

Freddie Mercury

Tupac Shakur

Head to Alper’s Instagram to follow the project HERE.

