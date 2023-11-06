Coldplay have been in the studio since late last year working on “the second Music of the Spheres volume,” and not only is it almost finished, the band wants fans to feature on it.

The band called on fans via Instagram to contribute vocals to a Moon Music track called ‘One World.’

“Hello everybody. We hope you are all ok in these wild times,” they wrote.

“We have nearly finished Moon Music. If you’d like to be on it too, perhaps you could add your voice to a song called One World. (We would love that a lot.) All you have to do is record yourself singing ‘Ahhhhh’ for a few seconds at oneworld.coldplay.com. You can either copy the note on the site, or sing a G or C in any octave. Thank you so much. Love, Chris, Guy, Will and Jonny”

Coldplay will bring their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour to Perth on the 18th & 19th of November.