Despite selling over 75million records, winning awards and touring the world, Michael Bublé has said he would’ve been more successful if he hadn’t had a family.

“You can’t do both successfully. Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers” he said while speaking on That Gaby Roslin Podcast.

“It’s funny, if you talk to my manager, he’s a beautiful guy but he’s managed a lot of big careers, he’d say flat out, ‘If Bublé didn’t get married and have those kids he’d be a bigger star, easily, truthfully.'” he continued.

It should be noted that Michael went on to say he loves his family and would never change the decisions he has (and continues) to make to put them first. It’s an interesting conversation though that affects all of us with a family, not just celebrities.