On Monday night, the Matildas made history with their win over Denmark, smashing both field records and TV ratings in Australia.

Fans flocked in droves to the Accor Stadium in Sydney, eagerly anticipating the clash. The on-field result was huge, but what happened the next morning was simply mind-blowing. The ratings from Channel 7 showed an astounding figure: more than 3.5 million had tuned in to watch the Matildas play, surpassing ratings from heavyweights like the AFL and NRL Grand Finals from the previous year.

The Matildas set a new benchmark, boasting the highest TV audience for any program in 2023. This isn’t just a win for football but puts a spotlight on women’s sports, especially football.

Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Image

Interest in women’s sport is growing in Australia. Seven’s ongoing coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ has seen an astonishing 9.25 million broadcast viewers and an additional 1.67 million on their streaming service. The stats are indicating that the Matildas are not just gaining momentum but could soon rival the viewership records set by tennis ace Ash Barty in her Australian Open win in 2022.

Anticipation continues as preparations for the quarterfinal on August 12 in Brisbane kick off. With the way things are progressing, a full house at Brisbane Stadium seems inevitable.

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time the Matildas have drawn such crowds. Their match against Ireland and the friendly against France also witnessed significant footfalls, marking their place in women’s football history in Australia.

It’s not just about the numbers though; it’s the atmosphere, the energy, and a celebration of football and Australian women’s sport. Go Matildas!