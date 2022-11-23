Marilyn Monroe seems to be back in the headlines a lot recently, probably because Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged her iconic dress at the MET Gala.

‘Gotta Have Rock and Roll’ auction house are capitalising on the recent hype and have listed the suit Marilyn wore during her wedding to Joe DiMaggio in 1954.

While the outfit isn’t one of her most well known looks it’s still expected to fetch between $1.5 – $2million USD. WOAH!

Bidding is open now through December 9th so head HERE if you wanna make an offer and own a piece of history.