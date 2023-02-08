Madonna was part of a history-making moment at the Grammys on Sunday, introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras before their performance of the hit song ‘Unholy.’ The pair went on to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy and in her speech, Kim Petras highlighted the fact that she’s the first transgender woman to ever win the award. But in a new Instagram post full of videos from the night, Madonna took aim at those who instead chose to focus on her appearance.

In a compilation of videos that included Madonna hanging out with Cardi B, Sam Smith, Honey Dijon, and Ab-Soul Madonna states “It was an honour for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!”

Later in the post however, Madonna took aim at those who criticised her appearance stating “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” Later on in the post, Madonna blames misogyny and ageism for the reaction to her appearance while also promising to continue pushing boundaries and refusing to apologise while doing so.