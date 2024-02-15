There goes my hero (Dave Grohl) cooking for the Super Bowl.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Dave Grohl, the lead singer of Foo Fighters, showed us how much he deserves his legend status by spending over 24 hours straight cooking barbecue for the homeless. Teaming up with the Backbeat Barbecue crew, Grohl prepared a whopping 1,800 meals for those in need.

Hope the Mission, a non-profit organisation based in Los Angeles, took to social media to share images of Grohl and his companions tirelessly grilling food. Their post hailed Grohl’s dedication, praising his commitment to serving the community.

The Woodlands Family Shelter in California welcomed over 3,000 individuals who enjoyed hearty servings of pork sandwiches, coleslaw, vegetables, and peach cobbler, courtesy of Grohl’s labour of love.

