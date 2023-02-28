King Charles coronation is only 10 weeks away but the organisers are yet to lock in a headline act for the May 6th concert.

UK newspaper ‘The Sun‘ has reported that more and more artists are turning down the opportunity to perform at the prestigious event.

The Coronation is being seen for what it is….expensive, overhyped pageantry for and English aristocrat at the head of an archaic class system based upon privilege and entitlement. #NotMyKing #monarchy #KingCharles — Ray Scanlan (@RayScanlan1) February 28, 2023

The reported big names who have already declined are the likes of Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles while more recently Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams have also been approached to perform but have since turned down the offer.

The artists currently locked on and due to perform at the concert are Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Lionel Richie, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Robbie Williams and Spice Girls have reportedly all declined to perform at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/pJKpQsOuY1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 26, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘The Sun’ went onto say that “if anyone can cheer up the event’s befuddled fixers it is Olly Murs, who is now being lined up by royal appointment.” Adding that “Olly has such stage presence and a huge fanbase, he’d be a great addition.”