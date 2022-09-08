Jason Momoa has shaved his head and it’s for a very good cause.

Posting to his social media the ‘Aquaman’ star explains the move is to curb his use of single-use plastics. He urges people to do all they can to eliminate single-use plastics (bottles, plastic bags, utensils, etc) from their lives. By shaving his famous locks there’s no doubt he’ll bring some much-needed attention to the cause, he’ll probably also save a bunch of cash on shampoo…

Check out the video below!

