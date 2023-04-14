We’ve been given a look into who could be the next James Bond. It turns out that whoever it is, they won’t be a spring chicken. In a recent interview with Radio Times, franchise casting director Debbie McWilliams spilled the tea on why younger actors just won’t cut it when it comes to playing the iconic spy.

“When we started, it was a slightly different feel. We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas,” McWilliams said. “They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility.”

McWilliams even admitted that they had considered younger actors like Henry Cavill and Sam Heughan before ultimately choosing Daniel Craig for “Casino Royale.” However, Craig was already in his mid-30s at the time of his casting, which was a factor in his selection.

“A certain audience had heard of Daniel Craig, but much more the kind of independent cinema audience. He hadn’t done any huge commercial film at all, really – [2004 film] ‘Layer Cake’ I suppose was the most popular, should we say, of the things he had done prior to Bond, but he wasn’t a hugely well-known actor,” McWilliams said.

Producer Michael G. Wilson also confirmed that the next Bond will be a “veteran” of the spy world. “He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something,” Wilson said.

So, while names like Regé-Jean Page, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Tom Hardy have been rumoured to be on the shortlist for the role, we’ll have to wait at least two years for the next Bond film to see who ultimately takes on the iconic role. Until then, we’ll just have to keep guessing and rewatching our favourite Bond films.