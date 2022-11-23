Netflix has had some highs and lows this year but with the holiday season just around the bend, the streaming platform has announced an incredible lineup of releases set to start hitting your screen from December 4th.

Irreverent (December 4)

Starting off the month strong is some true blue Aussie content, Irreverent – this latest TV series was filmed locally at Mission Beach in Queensland. In a series of unlikely events, Paulo, a criminal from Chicago, finds himself in remote Queensland assuming the identity of the reverend who robbed him. Irreverent is a fish out of water story with a big twist. The series is a redemption story that ultimately celebrates the power of community in a world that needs more of it. Another great local show to add to your ‘watchlist’!

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (December 9)

One of our all time favourite childhood stories has been reinvented by the one and only Oscar winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, as well as award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson. If a wooden boy puppet with a long nose who wishes upon a star isn’t a big enough clue, then you don’t know what you have been missing! Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will be landing on our screens which reimagines the classical musical tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that takes him on an enchanted adventure.

Emily in Paris: Season 3 (December 21)

Get your suitcases ready to travel once again to the most romantic city in the world! That’s right, the long awaited rom-com Emily in Paris: Season 3 is finally here with a brand new season of fun. A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies. So grab your beret and pop the Champere as you reunite with our gal Emily.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23)

Missed out on living your best European summer dream this year? Never fear as we take you to our own private Greek Island in the hotly anticipated follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Detective Benoit Blanc is back and as curious as ever as he attempts to solve a murder mystery in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery but this time involving a new cast of colourful suspects who each harbor their own secrets, lies and motivations. Returning to the franchise he began, filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs the film that includes a killer cast with a return of Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (December 25)

For all the musical theatre fans out there, have we got the film for you! This film adaption of one of the most talked musicals of the decade is finally here – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. Inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl, Australia’s Tim Michin’s Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. This brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical will keep those ‘revolting children’ occupied all summer!