The famous composer responsible for the music behind Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and much more, John Williams, was seemingly retiring in 2023 after the release of the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

In an interview last year with NME, Williams revealed that he would retire from scoring films in 2023 stating, “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also”.

However in a recent appearance alongside Steven Spielberg Williams confirms that he has changed his mind, “Well, Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a studio head, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” insinuating that Williams may have some work left in him.

“You never told me that before today,” Spielberg replied. “We always said we’d retire at the same time. So if he’s not, I guess I’m not either. I gotta get working, to find out what the hell I’m doing next.”

The 90 year old composer went on to say, “But also, you can’t retire from music. I said earlier, it’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. And so a day without music is a mistake”.