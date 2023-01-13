New details have emerged about Lisa Marie Presley’s condition after she suffered cardiac arrest at her home and was rushed to hospital.

TMZ reports Lisa Marie, 54, is on life support and her condition is critical.

She is currently in an induced coma in the ICU with a temporary pacemaker.

Her mother Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough are at her bedside.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla posted to Instagram.

“We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

She complained early Thursday morning of “stomach pains” that continued to intensify, TMZ reported. It’s understood a housekeeper discovered Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom. At the same time, her ex-husband Danny Keough was returning home from dropping the kids off at school. He reportedly performed CPR until paramedics took over.

People reported that paramedics responded to the house on Normandy Drive in Calabasas for reports of a woman who was not breathing, citing a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They began administering CPR after they arrived and said Lisa Marie had “signs of life” before she was transported to the hospital for “immediate medical care.” She was given at least one epinephrine shot and her pulse was restored before being transported to a local hospital.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was most recently seen at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week alongside ELVIS star Austin Butler.

She has three children, including actress Riley Keough – her fourth son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 when he was 27 years old. Lisa Marie is also still the owner of Graceland, despite having sold off Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005.