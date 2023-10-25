Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic role as Harry Potter, steps into a new role as executive producer for the upcoming documentary “David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived.”

The documentary focuses on David Holmes, a former stunt double for Radcliffe, who suffered a life-altering accident while filming “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

During a stunt intended to send Harry Potter flying, an explosion went awry, leaving Holmes paralysed from the chest down.

The documentary offers a personal look at Holmes’ journey, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of his stunt work and glimpses into his current life. Radcliffe, who shares a profound bond with Holmes, provides insights and perspectives.

The documentary’s synopsis captures its essence: “The film tells the story of David Holmes, a gymnast from Essex chosen as Radcliffe’s stunt double at age 11. A tragic accident during the penultimate film left Holmes paralysed. As Radcliffe and the stunt team support Holmes and his family, it’s Holmes’ resilience that becomes a profound source of inspiration.”

More than a decade after the accident, Holmes maintains a close relationship with the Harry Potter cast, particularly Radcliffe, who emphasises the importance of Holmes in his life.

“I’ve got a relationship that goes back many, many years with Dave,” Radcliffe told The Mirror in 2021.

“And I would hate for people to just see me and Dan and go, ‘Oh, there’s Daniel Radcliffe with a person in a wheelchair’ – because I would never, even for a moment, want them to assume that Dave was anything except for an incredibly important person in my life.”

“David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived” is a compelling and emotional documentary that delves into friendship, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds that transcend adversity. With Radcliffe as the executive producer and a central figure, it promises to be a touching and heartwarming story that resonates with many.