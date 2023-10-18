Robert De Niro has opened up about becoming a father for the seventh time this year.

In April, the Oscar winner, 80, and his partner, Tiffany Chen, 45, welcomed a daughter named Gia.

“It doesn’t get easier,” De Niro told The Guardian this week. “It is what it is. It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting.”

He added that he supported his partner but “she does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

De Niro has six children from two previous marriages with Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower, and a past relationship with Toukie Smith. They are daughters Drena, 52, and Helen Grace, 11, and sons Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, and Elliot, 25.

Baby Gia is at least 50 years younger than her eldest sibling.

“With a baby it’s different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different,” he said.