Yeah, you read that headline correctly.

In a mind-blowing interview with Bill Maher’s podcast ‘Club Random’, Tommy Lee admitted at the height of his drinking problem he was drinking 2 gallons of Vodka a day. That’s 7.5L of vodka every. single. day.

What might be even crazier than that is he’s recently had one of those fancy “full body scans” that the Kardashian’s bang on about and been given a clean bill of health. How!? Check out the clip below!

Warning – Language