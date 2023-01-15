They were the family we could all relate to, especially if you grew up in a family of boys.

Breaking Bad actor, Bryan Cranston, 66, who starred as the good-natured and doting dad Hal on the iconic early-2000s sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle, shared that discussions about reuniting the cast have been happening.

Imagine a feature length Malcolm in the Middle, with the cast all grown up.

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing, like, a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” Cranston told E! News. “We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up – like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later’. I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

These comments come just days after the 23rd anniversary of the show.

The Fox sitcom debuted on 9 January 2000 and ran for seven seasons before wrapping up in 2006 with Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and Reese (Justin Berfield) graduating from high school.

