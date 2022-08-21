Bennifer have tied the knot again – wedding 2.0.
We all saw the couple elope in Vegas back in July, this time they’ve celebrated with a full blown ceremony in front of their A-lister friends and family.
The ceremony took place at the actors 87-acre ‘plantation’ mansion in Georgia. The guest list included (but obviously not limited to) Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes.
However, Casey Affleck didn’t attend.
JLo rocked a Ralph Lauren gown alongside Affleck’s white tuxedo and black trousers.
Check out the pics below:
