We’ve been given a public holiday Thursday the 22nd of September to mourn the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Does this mean you won’t be able to pop into the shops and sort out groceries for the weekend?

What will be OPEN:

Supermarkets such as Coles, Woolworths and Aldi, plus pubs, restaurants and hospitality venues will be allowed to trade as normal across the country.

Sports, currently, all sporting events will go ahead as planned, including the AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 24.

The Victorian public holiday on Friday, September 23 for the Grand Final means the state’s residents will have a four-day weekend with two public holidays in a row.

What will be CLOSED:

Schools will be closed, as well as banks and financial services.

