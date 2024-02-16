Australians are being called upon to lend their expertise in deciphering cursive handwriting as part of a project by the Australian War Memorial.

Love letters and diaries authored by Australian ex-servicemen and women await transcription. The project relies on volunteers to unlock the narratives embedded in these historical documents.

To become a volunteer transcriber you need to sign up. This will allow you to transcribe, save your contributions, track your progress and join the volunteer community.

