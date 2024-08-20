Calling all you cool cats and kittens.

The Cat Lovers Festival is pouncing into Sydney, bigger and better than ever!

Cats across the state will be purring, meowing, and knocking more things off tables than ever before because the country’s biggest festival dedicated to educating, entertaining and inspiring feline-fanatics is returning to Sydney Showground on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 of August.

TV presenter Shelly Horton will MC the WHISKAS® Stage with a star-studded line up of vets and animal experts including Dr Karl Kruscelnicki, the man with answers to all of life’s curly animal questions, festival-favourite and Aussie vet Dr Katrina Warren and CATMANTOO and Didga, the internet famous skateboarding cat!

The BlackHawk® Pat-A-Cat Zone returns bigger and better, providing opportunity to connect with these curious creatures, safely and securely, while visitors can watch feline friends in their natural habitat in the new WHISKAS® Kitty Corner.

Find a suitable breed for your home at the Purrrfect Match Zone and start the adoption process at the WHISKAS® Adoption Zone and help a kitty find the fur-over home!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festivalgoers are advised to pounce on tickets quickly as Sydney’s Cat Lovers Festival is selling out fast.

Tickets can be purchased at www.catloversfestival.com.au/sydney.