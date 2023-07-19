Calling all you cool cats and kittens.

The Cat Lovers Festival is pouncing into Sydney for the furrr-st time ever!

Cats across New South Wales will be purring, meowing, and knocking more things off tables than ever before because the first major event dedicated to educating, entertaining and inspiring feline-fanatics is finally coming to Sydney Showground on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 of August.

There’s talks and demonstrations, plus opportunities to ask questions and an exclusive Pat-A-Cat Zone for some cuddles.

There will also be opportunities for people to browse and take home a variety of cat products and accessories from a cat supermarket.

Plus, check out over 200 rare and popular breeds of cats at the Trouble & Trix Breed Showcase and grab a bite to eat on-site.

If adoption is on your mind, more than 20 rescue groups and shelters will exhibit at the 2023 Festival so you can bring home your fur-ever best friend. And if you’re bringing kids along, make sure to check out Hello Kitty Live which will feature song and dance from Hello Kitty and her friends.

“The Cat Lovers Festival is everything that’s cool about cats and a rare opportunity to immerse ourselves in all things feline,” says Festival Founder, Jason Humphris. “We hope that cat-fanatics from across NSW and Australia can attend this fabulous first feline-focussed festival, to join in the fun with other like-minded cat enthusiasts.” “It’s all about celebrating the unique relationship we share with our cats, discovering insights to help better understand them, with expert tips on how to enrich their lives and be the best cat-parent we can be,” Humphris continued. “There are no cat parks for our felines, so you just don’t get to see these beautiful creatures walking around the community like our more extroverted dogs. So, to get up close and personal with dozens of breeds and around 200 cats at the Festival is a truly unique opportunity”. Festivalgoers are advised to pounce on tickets quickly as Sydney’s first Cat Lovers Festival is already looking to sell out. For more information, visit catloversfestival.com.au. Love cats? Want more cat content? Check out this podcast!