For the Christmas season, Woolworths have released 20c paper bags with a green festive pattern.
Little watermelons shaped to be Christmas trees cover the beige paper with stars surrounding, doubling as perfectly reusable and wholesome wrapping paper.
The 20c bags have a dotted scissor line at the bottom to cut across, get rid of the handles and bam, you’re ready to go.
Check out this TikTok for a little tutorial:
@shantelleconway0 #woolworths #reusable #wrappingpaper #christmas #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
