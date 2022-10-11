Move aside Jackson Jacksin and Charlotte Sharlet, a new list of baby names has been released.
It’s not just any baby name list either… it’s the worst of the worst.
Now, this list, compiled by the team at Emma’s Diary, is not meant to cause any offence but rather a fun poke at our sometimes truly unorthodox approach to naming the next generation.
Worst boys’ names according to Emma’s Diary
- Abaddon
- Adolf
- Anous
- Ajax
- Akuji
- Arthur
- Arlo
- Bart
- Bear
- Bob
- Boris
- Boss
- Brian
- Buster
- Cannon
- Cletus
- Champ
- Chandler
- Danger
- Dennis
- Dick
- Diesel
- Doyle
- Ebolah
- Edwood
- Elmo
- Geoffrey
- George
- Graham
- Hitler
- Inspektor
- Jax
- Jedi
- John
- Justin
- Keeler
- Kevin
- King
- Legend
- Louis
- Lucifer
- Nigel
- Sadman
- Satan
- Simon
- Sonny
- Spartacus
- Stormy
- Yugo
Worst girls’ names according to Emma’s Diary
- Alexa
- Aliviyah
- Alice
- Apple
- Appaloosa
- Arabella
- Ahmiracle
- Any
- Aimee
- Baby
- Beberly
- Blaykelee
- Boomquifa
- Chardonnay
- Deirdre
- Delilah
- Elizabreath
- Emmi
- Ethel
- Fanny
- Flora
- Helga
- Hellzel
- I’munique
- Jerica
- Karen
- Lana
- L’Oreal
- Mattel
- Maybelline
- Mercedes
- Merica
- Mia
- Nevaeh
- North
- Panthy
- Phelony
- Precious
- Princess
- Sassi
- Skye
- Sidero
- Star
- Thana
- Tracey
- Tu Morrow
- Varaminta
- Vejonica
- Yuu