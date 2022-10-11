Move aside Jackson Jacksin and Charlotte Sharlet, a new list of baby names has been released.

It’s not just any baby name list either… it’s the worst of the worst.

Now, this list, compiled by the team at Emma’s Diary, is not meant to cause any offence but rather a fun poke at our sometimes truly unorthodox approach to naming the next generation.

Worst boys’ names according to Emma’s Diary

Abaddon

Adolf

Anous

Ajax

Akuji

Arthur

Arlo

Bart

Bear

Bob

Boris

Boss

Brian

Buster

Cannon

Cletus

Champ

Chandler

Danger

Dennis

Dick

Diesel

Doyle

Ebolah

Edwood

Elmo

Geoffrey

George

Graham

Hitler

Inspektor

Jax

Jedi

John

Justin

Keeler

Kevin

King

Legend

Louis

Lucifer

Nigel

Sadman

Satan

Simon

Sonny

Spartacus

Stormy

Yugo

Worst girls’ names according to Emma’s Diary