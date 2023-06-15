A Perth dog has set a new Aussie record after giving birth to a huge litter of puppies.

After a long three days of labour, Honey the staffy gave birth to 22 pups.

The largest litter stands at 24 puppies, born to Tia the mastiff in the UK in 2004.

Owner Jayden Cousins told 7News he was only expecting about half that.

“Ten hours in I predicted about 11 pups, we hadn’t had a birth for about two hours, so we had a quick break, had a drink, then we went upstairs and there was another puppy – we thought it had stopped,” he said.

“They just kept coming and coming and coming — four in the morning we were still receiving puppies!”

It’s understood there is doubt over who the father is.

Awkward.