A pizza company has taken ‘buy now, pay later’ to another level by introducing a scheme where customers can settle their pizza debt from beyond the grave.

Last week, New Zealand’s Hell Pizza rolled out its ‘AfterLife Pay’ service which enables customers to ‘eat now, pay when you’re dead.’

Hell says the AfterLife Pay system is open to anyone 18 years or older. Of the applicants, 666 Kiwis will then be selected – the offer has also been extended to 666 Australians.

Those who are selected will be invited to sign a real legally-binding amendment to their wills, allowing the cost of their pizza to be settled upon their death.