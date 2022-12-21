The evening Christmas light drive is a part of our culture in the lead-up to Christmas.

If you’re like us, you often find yourself wondering, “where are the best lights in town?”

Remember when you’d waste hours of precious fuel and family time searching for just basic Christmas light displays? Those days are over!

Because there’s an app and website that shows you EXACTLY where the good lights are…

Let us introduce to you, The Best Christmas Lights In Australia!

Type in your address and see where the most AMAZING light displays are located.

If you’ve got a great display you want to show off, you can register, add photos and enter your address too!

