A thrifty Melbourne mum has discovered a way you can get your hands on free bouquets from Coles.

In a Facebook group ‘Markdown Addicts Australia‘, she shared a little known secret. All you need to do is check the expiration date on the flowers and try your luck.

If they’re expired, you can ask to have them for free as long as you don’t complain if they die the next day.

It may or may not work for you, but give it a go, you’ve got nothing to lose!