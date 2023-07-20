If you happen to have a first-generation iPhone shoved in a drawer somewhere, go find it now.

On Sunday, LCG Auctions sold one for $US190,373 ($AU279,937), almost 380 times its original price.

But not just any first-gen iPhone, we’re talking the 4GB model, which was pulled from sale after only a couple of months as customers (understandably) preferred the bigger memory size offered by the 8GB model released at the same time.

In 2007, the 4GB model originally sold for $735 and the 8GB model sold for $882.

In 2022, an 8GB model sold for $93,000 in February and another 8GB model fetched $58,000 in October.

All the phones were factory sealed in their original packaging.

Remember when Steve Jobs first launched iPhone? Check this out…