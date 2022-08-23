Not gonna lie, your inner child is about to go off over this range of wooden toys which are deadset uniquely Aussie.

Make Me Iconic’s idea was to make souvenir-type wooden items which would be instantly recognisable to any Aussie, such as Bubble ‘O’ Bill, Shapes, Fairy Bread and the classic ute (complete with kelpie, toolbox and esky in the tray).

They even come with included facts about why the icons were special to Australians, so you could arguably call them educational.

Look, they’re not exactly cheap, but gee whiz, they tickle the nostalgia button.

Check out the full range here.