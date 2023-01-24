If you’re a cat owner, you would know how stressful buying and receiving flowers can be.

Are they toxic? Will they harm my cat? What happens if they eat them?

And trust us, you’re not the only ones confused.

New research reveals that seven out of eight Aussie cat owners can’t identify flowers toxic to cat (guilty!).

Purina has come to the rescue to launch the world’s first Fancy Feast Cat florist giving Aussie cat owners the chance to spoil their furry friends with a Fancy Feast x LVLY Valentine’s hamper.

Carefully handmade by LVLY’s team, the Fancy Feast Valentine’s hamper comes complete with cat-friendly blooms and delectable treats.

If you want to treat your fur baby this Valentine’s Day, head over @fancyfeastau on Instagram and leave a comment on their Valentine’s Day 2023 competition post with how you plan to spoil your favourite feline this Valentine’s Day alongside the hashtags #fancyfeast and #loveisinthedetails.

Want more cat content? Listen to iHeartRadio’s very first cat podcast – 2 Girls 3 Cats: