Anthony Albanese has promised us a public holiday if the Socceroos win the World Cup.
Too late to call a national holiday after the @Socceroos huge win against Denmark last night. But if we win the #FIFAWorldCup… that might be a different story.
Despite having a way to go, we are hopeful!