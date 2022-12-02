Anthony Albanese has promised us a public holiday if the Socceroos win the World Cup.

Too late to call a national holiday after the @Socceroos huge win against Denmark last night. But if we win the #FIFAWorldCup… that might be a different story. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 1, 2022

Despite having a way to go, we are hopeful!