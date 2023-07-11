A beautiful house? Check. Multiple vehicles? Check. A lucrative business? Check!

Gold Coast man Steve Tol has worked decades to achieve his dream and now he’s giving someone else the chance to enjoy it too.

Steve, 61, owns a four-bedroom home in Upper Coomera on the Gold Coast with a pool table, outdoor bar and a gym.

He also owns a trucking business that he claims makes up to $500,000 in yearly profit. And he has a near-new electric vehicle, a Mazda BT-50 Ute and a caravan.

You can buy all that plus a few extras for a cool $2.2 million according to Steve’s ad for the “great life” on Marketplace.

“It’s a legitimate sale — no gimmicks, no hidden catches,” he told 7NEWS,

“If someone had the money, they’d never regret it … It’s not a bad life.”

What do you reckon: is it a good deal? Or tell him he’s dreamin?