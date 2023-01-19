A biopic about Michael Jackson – called Michael – has been announced.

It will be produced by Graham King who brought us the award-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of Emancipation fame starring Will Smith.

Deadline broke the news, with Fuqua explaining his passion for the film. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

It’s been nearly 15 years since Jackson died aged 50 at his California home.

There’s no word yet on who will play Michael and the big question will be how or indeed if the film balances Jackson’s musical brilliance with the paedophile accusations later in his career.

However, sources told Deadline the biopic will deal with both elements, with the film said to look back on his upbringing that both created his talent and inflicted so much damage, ultimately turning Jackson into a “tragic musical figure”.

Production will begin later this year after Fuqua finishes up filming The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington.

