Rob Farnham, the 42-year-old son of Australian music icon John Farnham and his wife Jill, recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Melissa Kelly. Announcing the joyful occasion on Instagram, Rob expressed his happiness and love for Melissa, referring to her as his best friend and dream girl. The couple shared a glimpse of their special day by posting a photo of a wedding fan engraved with their names and the date.

Their engagement, revealed in November 2022 through a series of romantic pictures, preceded this heartwarming union. Rob expressed his excitement about spending the rest of his life with Melissa, whom he affectionately called the love of his life.

Posting about the nuptials to his Stories, Rob shared: ‘On Saturday I married my best friend and dream girl Mel Kel.

‘It was such a beautiful day and I am so happy and full of love’.

‘I appreciate everyone who made the trip to the event. Mel I can’t wait to spend a lifetime with you,’ he added.

This milestone celebration follows a challenging time for the Farnham family, as John Farnham recently underwent oral cancer surgery.